Brokerages Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will report $252.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.60 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $240.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $976.20 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.40 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

TCBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $72.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.53.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

