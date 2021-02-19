Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sesen Bio, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sesen Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37. Sesen Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 412.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 45,356 shares during the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.