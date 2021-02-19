Brokers Set Expectations for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

TSE ZZZ opened at C$25.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$26.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$953.10 million and a PE ratio of 18.83. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 28.26%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

