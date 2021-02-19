Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Position Boosted by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,232 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $10,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,427,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,919 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,891,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,586,000 after acquiring an additional 823,549 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,310,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,652 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,822,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,821,000 after acquiring an additional 187,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 263.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,682,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,373 shares during the last quarter. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.67 price objective on the stock. TD Securities downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.33 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.32.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 19,000 megawatts of installed capacity.

