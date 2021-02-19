Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after buying an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after buying an additional 195,592 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,229.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 185,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,105.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,886.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,688.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.