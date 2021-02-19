Brooktree Capital Management Sells 114 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brooktree Capital Management lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.1% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $4,227,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,668,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price target (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,328.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,238.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,203.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

