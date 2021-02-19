Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BLDR opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

