Burleson & Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Burleson & Company LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.24. 42,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,726. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day moving average of $61.61. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $62.39.

