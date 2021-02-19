Burleson & Company LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Burleson & Company LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,644,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,172 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,223,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,921,000 after purchasing an additional 88,985 shares in the last quarter. David Loasby raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. David Loasby now owns 1,954,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,961,000 after buying an additional 47,150 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,248,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. 24,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $58.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

