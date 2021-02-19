Burleson & Company LLC Sells 27,170 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,170 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.6% of Burleson & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 447,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 77,164 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $789,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.79. 74,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,981. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.95.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

