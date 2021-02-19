Burleson & Company LLC Sells 5,697 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,078,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. The company has a market cap of $154.80 billion, a PE ratio of 99.89, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

