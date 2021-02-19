Burleson & Company LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 434,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 122,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,271,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $105.68. 128,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,934. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $107.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

