Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Alicia Robertson Sells 8,630 Shares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ BFST traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,565. The company has a market capitalization of $452.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $26.64.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.37 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 20.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 78.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Business First Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFST. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

