BUZZCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $27.00 (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One BUZZCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BUZZCoin has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $27.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000140 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (CRYPTO:BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BuzzCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency, it was created in crypto and social circles by bringing a fun new PoS coin to add to existing PoS portfolios. BUZZ is not ideal for small transactions, and it is meant to be used as a commodity or interest bearing account. “

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

