Bytom (BTM) Market Cap Reaches $160.44 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $160.44 million and $72.22 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.29 or 0.00439591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000107 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002925 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,657,202,288 coins and its circulating supply is 1,409,917,357 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

