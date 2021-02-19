Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stake Cut by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Cable One worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cable One by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $2,065.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,059.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,954.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.90%.

CABO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,930.00.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total value of $70,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,431. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Johnson sold 698 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,965.61, for a total value of $1,371,995.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,831.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 759 shares of company stock worth $1,499,978. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

