Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR) Shares Up 5%

Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR)’s share price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 83,999 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 292,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.25 million and a P/E ratio of -11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.60.

About Cabral Gold Inc. (CBR.V) (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company's flagship project is the CuiÃº CuiÃº gold project located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

