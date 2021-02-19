Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY) Shares Down 16.7%

Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) (CVE:CAY)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 190,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 493,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market cap of C$9.42 million and a P/E ratio of -4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19.

Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) Company Profile (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cache Exploration Inc. (CAY.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.