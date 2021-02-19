Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) (LON:CBOX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $240.00

Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) (LON:CBOX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.95), with a volume of 15575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227 ($2.97).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 187.77. The firm has a market cap of £90.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Cake Box Holdings Plc (CBOX.L) Company Profile (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 133 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

