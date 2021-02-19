California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) were up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.14. Approximately 174,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 725% from the average daily volume of 21,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $123.39 million, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. California BanCorp had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 2.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in California BanCorp by 14,578.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California BanCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 154,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California BanCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALB)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.