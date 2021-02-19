California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) were up 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.14. Approximately 174,140 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 725% from the average daily volume of 21,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $123.39 million, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. California BanCorp had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 2.34%.
California BanCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALB)
California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
