California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 10,726 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Brooks Automation worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKS. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

