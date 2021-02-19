California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 13,379 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $11,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after buying an additional 248,747 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARNA. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71.

In related news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,294. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $456,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339 in the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

