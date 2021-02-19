California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 13,866 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,558 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,502 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 337,588 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,305 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 73,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 808.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

NEP opened at $77.73 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

