California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 17,438 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,438 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.28% of SL Green Realty worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLG. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

