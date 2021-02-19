California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 90,376 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,376 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Qurate Retail worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Qurate Retail by 22.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRTEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.