California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Ares Management worth $11,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ares Management by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,158,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,809,000 after buying an additional 50,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $2,958,701.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $275,441.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,031,524 shares of company stock worth $49,682,823. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

ARES opened at $52.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $53.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

