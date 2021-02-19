California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Chart Industries worth $10,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $246,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $139.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $158.99.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.