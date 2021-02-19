California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 853,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Owl Rock Capital worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.07. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Compass Point raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

