California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $11,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $115.19 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $138.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.