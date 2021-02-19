California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 10,290 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Editas Medicine worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

EDIT stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

