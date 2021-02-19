California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 13,291 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Verint Systems worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNT opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.29.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,683. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

