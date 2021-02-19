California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 1,600 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Acuity Brands worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 164,141 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Acuity Brands by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AYI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

AYI opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $135.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.31 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

