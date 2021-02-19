California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 17,790 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,790 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of frontdoor worth $10,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in frontdoor by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 240.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 35,111 shares during the period.

Get frontdoor alerts:

FTDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

FTDR opened at $56.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.