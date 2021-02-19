California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 17,835 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of AXIS Capital worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Stone Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 179.6% in the third quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 6,777,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,495,000 after buying an additional 4,354,073 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 64.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 486,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $7,596,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $7,594,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 36.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 164,281 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.91. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $64.07.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

