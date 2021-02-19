California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 27,591 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of MGM Growth Properties worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MGP opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.12 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $34.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

