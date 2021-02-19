California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 38,274 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,274 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Valvoline worth $10,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 35.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,189,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 9.1% in the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,011,000 after acquiring an additional 630,687 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 41.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after acquiring an additional 828,200 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,067.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.99.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VVV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

