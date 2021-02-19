California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 81,317 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,317 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.27% of MGIC Investment worth $11,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTG. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the third quarter valued at $24,587,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,520,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,934 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,828,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 455,591 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,539,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

NYSE MTG opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $13.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.