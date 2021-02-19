California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 9,574 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Eagle Materials worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $121.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $124.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,208 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $228,594.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,371.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $476,100.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,009 shares of company stock valued at $24,188,636. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

