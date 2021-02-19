California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,067 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of New Residential Investment worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

