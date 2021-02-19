California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Kemper worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 25.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 244,098 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 404,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 47.0% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,340 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 6.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KMPR opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.