California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.84 Million Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Grand Canyon Education worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $210,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $904,100.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,145 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $107.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

