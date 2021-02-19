California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.95 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Fox Factory worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 7.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $134.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $143.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

