California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.13 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of Foot Locker worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,093,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,962 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 249,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $306,864,000 after acquiring an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 342,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 143,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

NYSE FL opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $52.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,425.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L acquired 342,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $13,082,774.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,817,532 shares of company stock valued at $69,490,833. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

