California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Ashland Global worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $63,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH opened at $85.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $193,545.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

