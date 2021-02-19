California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.64 Million Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 16,372 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Integra LifeSciences worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $116,455,000 after buying an additional 165,780 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 81.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,107 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 116,842 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 552.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 124,859 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 105,714 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 251.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,271,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $296,118,000 after buying an additional 62,910 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IART shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $68.82 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

