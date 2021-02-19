California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.10 Billion Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,421,753 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 654,949 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Microsoft worth $4,097,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 309,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after buying an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 252,859 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $53,184,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $243.79 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.12.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

