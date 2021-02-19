California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of ACI Worldwide worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACIW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 17.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $731,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $99,918.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACIW opened at $42.65 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 83.63 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACIW. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

