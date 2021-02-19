California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Envestnet worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet stock opened at $80.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.31 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENV shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.46.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

