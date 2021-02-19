California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.26% of Alcoa worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,776,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,137,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 278,854 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Shares of AA stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Alcoa’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

