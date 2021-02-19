California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 118,751 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,751 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of JetBlue Airways worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of JBLU opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.